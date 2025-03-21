Smyrna Boys & Girls Club Gets Free 8-gig Fiber Internet

United Communications, Middle Tennessee’s local fiber internet leader, will join community leaders and local students to launch a free 8 Gig broadband connection at the Smyrna Boys & Girls Club.

United is donating the connection to support the mission of the Boys & Girls Club of Rutherford County and to celebrate the official launch of its 8 Gig residential fiber broadband service, which will be available soon in the Town of Smyrna.

WHEN:

March 26, 2025

3:30-4:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Smyrna Boys & Girls Club

198 Culbertson St.

Smyrna, TN 37167

