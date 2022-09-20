Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Smyrna BBQ Restaurant Owner Arrested for Tax Evasion, Theft & Money Laundering

Source Staff
The owner of Kinfolks BBQ in Smyrna has been arrested and indicted on charges of tax evasion, theft and money laundering, reports WKRN.

The Rutherford County Grand Jury indicted the owner, Scharneitha Britton, on Sept. 8 on one Class B felony charge of theft over $60,000, 13 counts of money laundering (also Class B) and 36 felony counts of tax evasion. Britton was arrested by special agents on Monday, adds WKRN.

For tax evasion charges, Britton could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion. For money laundering and theft, she faces 12 years in jail and fined up to $25,000. Her bond was set at $25,000.

Kinfolks BBQ is located at 1203 Hazelwood Dr in Smyrna.

Read more here.

 

