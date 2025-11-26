Smyrna Awarded $20,500 Grant To Enhance Event Center

By
Source Staff
-
0
31
Pictured (L–R): Dennis Molina, Grants Coordinator Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed Barbara Wolke, Senior Vice President, Rutherford County CVB Mark Ezell, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Ashley DeRossett, Middle Tennessee Division Manager, Tourist Development (Photo: Town of Smyrna)

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development presented the Town of Smyrna with a $20,500 Tourism Enhancement Grant to support planned renovations and improvements at the Smyrna Event Center. Eligible upgrades include enhancements to the A/V system, fresh paint, refinishing work, and associated labor and installation. This investment will help ensure the Event Center continues to serve our community as a high-quality, welcoming venue for events and gatherings.

Rutherford County Tourism – Quick Facts (2024)

-$787.6M in direct visitor spending
-5,277 jobs supported by tourism
-$77.3M in total tax revenue generated
-$46.7M state taxes
-$30.5M local taxes
$614 in tax savings per household
-5.1M+ total visitors (day + overnight)
-County Rank: #7 in Tennessee for visitor spending
-Visitors spend $2.15M per day in the county
-Top spending categories: Retail (30%), Food & Beverage (30%), Lodging (22%)

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR