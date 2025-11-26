Smyrna Awarded $20,500 Grant To Enhance Event Center

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development presented the Town of Smyrna with a $20,500 Tourism Enhancement Grant to support planned renovations and improvements at the Smyrna Event Center. Eligible upgrades include enhancements to the A/V system, fresh paint, refinishing work, and associated labor and installation. This investment will help ensure the Event Center continues to serve our community as a high-quality, welcoming venue for events and gatherings.

Rutherford County Tourism – Quick Facts (2024)

-$787.6M in direct visitor spending

-5,277 jobs supported by tourism

-$77.3M in total tax revenue generated

-$46.7M state taxes

-$30.5M local taxes

$614 in tax savings per household

-5.1M+ total visitors (day + overnight)

-County Rank: #7 in Tennessee for visitor spending

-Visitors spend $2.15M per day in the county

-Top spending categories: Retail (30%), Food & Beverage (30%), Lodging (22%)

