Smryna Police Closes Road After Accident on Rock Springs Road

The Smyrna Police Department shut down a road after a crash on March 29, 2023.

Officers responded to the accident at Rock Springs Rd and Mason Tucker Dr around 12:30 p.m.

Police say a vehicle struck a light pole.

The road was closed as officers investigated the area.

