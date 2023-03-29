Smryna Police Closes Road After Accident on Rock Springs Road

The Smyrna Police Department shut down a road after a crash on March 29, 2023.

Officers responded to the accident at Rock Springs Rd and Mason Tucker Dr around 12:30 p.m.

Police say a vehicle struck a light pole.

Traffic Alert:

The Smyrna Police Department is working an accident at Rock Springs Rd and Mason Tucker Dr. A vehicle has struck a light pole and the road is closed for the investigation. Use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/m2mOc5wKgA — SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) March 29, 2023

The road was closed as officers investigated the area.