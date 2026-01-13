Smoke Alarms Credited in Safe Escape from Crickett Street House Fire

La Vergne Fire and Rescue responded to a residential structure fire on Crickett Street Jan. 13 after receiving a 911 call reporting smoke and fire visible from the home.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire and smoke coming from the front windows and front door. The resident heard the home’s smoke alarms activate and had safely exited the residence prior to the department’s arrival.

Fire crews arrived within approximately two minutes of dispatch. A total of three engines, one truck company, and one squad responded from all three La Vergne fire stations, with 17 firefighters on scene.

Firefighters quickly made entry, confirmed all occupants were out of the home, and initiated fire suppression operations. The fire was under control within 10 minutes and extinguished in approximately 18–20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Damage was primarily confined to the living room area. The incident remains under investigation, though it appears accidental.

On-scene commander Battalion Chief Cody Wilson of Fire Station 41 credits the resident’s quick response to the proactive installation of smoke alarms through the state Get Alarmed program.

“The homeowner reported hearing the alarm activate, observing smoke and fire, and exiting the residence immediately,” said Chief Wilson. “Working alarms play a critical role in ensuring people are alerted early and able to exit safely when there is smoke or fire.”

The Get Alarmed program allows residents to request smoke alarms be installed by the fire department. La Vergne Fire and Rescue encourages residents to ensure smoke alarms are installed and functioning properly throughout their homes. Residents who do not have working smoke alarms may qualify for free smoke alarm installation through the Get Alarmed program.

In addition, residents are encouraged to complete the Community Connect program, which allows households to share critical information with first responders in advance, including medical needs, mobility concerns, pets, and home access details. This information can assist firefighters and emergency responders during emergencies.

