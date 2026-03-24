Small Fire Quickly Contained At Siegel High School

A small fire inside a Murfreesboro high school auditorium was quickly brought under control, allowing classes to continue as normal.
According to Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, crews responded to Siegel High School after a fire was reported in the auditorium. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had already been extinguished.
Engine 7 and Rescue 4 ventilated the building to remove smoke from the area. Officials reported no injuries.
School operations resumed without disruption following the incident.
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