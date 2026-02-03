Smackdab Brewery Plans Location in Downtown Murfreesboro

With help from Murfreesboro City Council, Jeff Bellamy, Brent Fagan and Nowell Robbins have developed plans to open a microbrewery and taproom in downtown Murfreesboro, calling it Smackdab Brewing. The three have been looking for a location for some time, and when the building where Murfreesboro Chiropractic is located came up for sale, they jumped on the opportunity.

Previous to a new law passing in 2022, which allows breweries, wineries, and distilleries to move away from industrial areas, the opportunity to open a brewery in downtown Murfreesboro was not possible. That is why Mayday Brewery and Cedar Glade Brewery were open in industrial areas, tucked away from major arterials.

Their idea came at a good time, as the city is in the middle of working to revitalize the downtown area and create a place that brings the community together.

“[Creating community] has always been part of the vision, and it’s a big part of craft breweries,” Fagan told whatnow.com. “You want to have your regulars, and have a spot where people can come relax and hang out.”

Located across the street from Brass Horn Coffee House, the 3,630 square-foot space will feature an outdoor patio area. They will not only serve their own Smackdab brand of beer, but other beverage options like wine, cider, kombucha, non-alcoholic beer and soft drinks.

The trio bonded a number of years ago over their love of craft beer and began homebrewing. Once developing a product that they were happy with, they began to serve their beer under the Smackdab label at events and festivals in Middle Tennessee, especially Murfreesboro and Nashville. They have since developed a following. Enough of a following to get them thinking about opening a brew pub.

While Bellamy comes from a background in real estate, both Fagan and Robbins have worked in the liquor industry, with Fagan having spent time with both Mantra Artisan Ales and Yee-Haw Brewing Company.

Being able to acquire a location in downtown Murfreesboro was always the trio’s dream. They have been wanting to move towards making their brand Murfreesboro-focused, as Bellamy was born and raised in the city. As part of the group that worked to change the laws related to the location of a brewery in Murfreesboro, they know about the benefits such a business will bring to the community, including additional tax revenue, business development, and helping local farmers.

Middle Ground Brewing was the first brewery to open under the new law. They have been successful in the Blackman community in a commercially zoned area, gaining a reputation for being a favorite meeting place on that side of town. Smackdab hopes to do the same thing in the downtown area.

Although currently they are still in the planning and permitting stage, they hope to open before the end of 2026.

MORE EAT & DRINK NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email