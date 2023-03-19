SLUSH Motorsports Festival Coming to Nashville Superspeedway

SLUSH Motorsports Festival is coming Middle Tennessee next month.

The event will be on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon.

The SLUSH Motorsports Festival brings together drivers and fans to enjoy drag & roll racing, drifting, circuit racing, a car show, and burnouts.

Fans will have the opportunity to get in the front seat during races which will allow them to take a trip around the oval and experiencing the sights and sounds from inside a race car.

Drivers will have the chance to meet other influencers and professional drivers.

The SLUSH Motorsports Festival creates an environment for those who want to gather with a social club, family, friends, or network with those who share their passion for the sport.

For tickets and more information, visit here.