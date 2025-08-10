Slush Motorsport Festival Roars Into Nashville Speedway

Buckle up, Nashville. The Slush Motorsports Festival is back at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, September 13th, and it’s bringing serious horsepower to the track! This high-octane celebration of motorsports and custom car culture is set to feature top-tier racing talent alongside one of the region’s most exciting car shows—presented by Elite Customs of Franklin, TN.

“Elite Customs is thrilled to be a proud sponsor of the annual Slush Motorsports event,” said Rich McClellan, owner of Elite Customs. “Attendees are going to love every aspect—from the incredible cars on display to the wheel-to-wheel racing. I’m especially looking forward to judging the car show and seeing the creativity and craftsmanship up close.”

The Slush Motorsports Car Show, powered by Elite Customs, will showcase vehicles across 35+ categories, including imports, domestics, exotics, classics, muscle cars, trucks, Jeeps, motorcycles, and more. All makes and models are welcome, and one standout will take home the coveted Best in Show award. Attendees can view hundreds of stunning custom builds and vote for their favorites.

Car show participants can also take their builds on track with a driver’s pass, allowing access to high-speed driving experiences. Spectators and drivers alike will enjoy a full day of action, including drag and roll racing, autocross, drifting, hot laps, and 2-step competitions.

“Elite Customs is all about quality, precision, and passion,” says Slush Motorsports CEO Philip Thomas. “That’s why they’re the perfect partner to present the car show. Their builds speak for themselves. They truly understand the dedication it takes to create a show-worthy car. Elite Customs shares our passion for the community, craftsmanship, and the culture of motorsports.”

The festival is a playground for car lovers and adrenaline junkies alike. Professional driver appearances include Formula Drift Drivers Connor O’Sully, Hooman Rahimi and Alex Lichliter, all hitting the track. Other attractions include “Big Kid Energy” drift carts, Podium1’s state-of-the-art SIM racing rigs, a car stereo competition and the Cookeville Hobbies RC drift course, where attendees can bring their own RC cars to join the fun.

For event details, schedules, tickets, and more, visit SlushMotorsports.com.

