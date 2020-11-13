The MTCS Cougars were the road team in round two as they traveled to play against University School of Jackson. Both MTCS and USJ had a bye week in the first round due to their opponents having a COVID cancellation.

MTCS battled, but they could not pull of the upset. They fell to USJ 49-14.

USJ scored the first touchdown of the game with about five minutes remaining in the first quarter. They led 7-0.

Then just before the end of the first quarter, USJ scored again on a short rushing touchdown. They led 14-0.

In the second quarter, USJ caught another touchdown pass to go up 21-0 with just over a minute before halftime. That was apparently too much time to give MTCS.

Eli Wilson of MTCS scored on a sixty-one yard touchdown to get MTCS on the board and cut the deficit to 21-7.

In the second half, it would be all USJ. USJ marched down the field and added to their lead with a touchdown to make it 28-7. Later in the third, they added another touchdown pass to go up 35-7.

MTCS showed a lot of heart though as they continued to play though the final whistle. They scored on a Jonathan Burns touchdown grab from Aden Hooper late in the third quarter. MTCS trailed 35-14.

The fourth quarter would see two touchdowns both by USJ to bring the score to 49-14. MTCS fought hard, but in the end fell short and they lost to USJ.

