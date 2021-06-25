Nashville-based Slim + Husky’s Pizza Beeria will celebrate the grand opening of its Murfreesboro, TN location today, Friday, June 25. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 2222-A Medical Center Parkway beginning at 11:00 am (CDT). Known for its tasteful blend of artisan pizza, music and art, the popular pizza joint is located along one of Rutherford County’s busiest thoroughfares.

Area residents are invited to visit The Boro’s newest eatery, and the chain’s ninth U.S. location, to enjoy an array of signature artisan pizzas, made to order salads, cinnamon rolls and cocktails on tap― all staples of the Slim & Husky’s brand. The chain’s expansion into Rutherford County follows the recent historical Slim + Husky’s opening at Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway development, signifying the first Black owned restaurant to open on Broadway.

In addition to feasting on Slim + Husky’s award-winning pizza, customers can also view artwork showcased by Tennessee artists Bexclusives, X Payne, LeXander Bryant, and Murfreesboro-based artist Dominique Coleman (YouNique).

Co-founders Clint Gray, Derrick Moore and EJ Reed, are excited to expand their brand throughout the South. According to Gray, “Rutherford County is part of our middle Tennessee roots. Due to the proximity of our Antioch, TN location, we’ve cultivated a strong following thanks to the patronage of Rutherford County residents and businesses. The continuous growth of Murfreesboro and knowing The Boro is home to MTSU also makes us very optimistic about this new location. We look forward to saving all of our Rutherford County supporters some time and gas by opening a little closer to home.”

Each Slim + Husky’s location is constructed with community at the forefront. To celebrate the grand opening and the trio’s commitment to community, Slim + Husky’s hosted a soft opening event June 23-24 to honor Rutherford County teachers and first responders (PREAM Heroes).

Slim + Husky’s Murfreesboro hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday (11:00 AM – 9:00 PM) and Friday-Saturday (11:00 AM – 11:00 PM). For a limited time, the Murfreesboro location will only offer in-person dining and carry-out. Online and App orders, third party delivery and catering services will be launched at a later date. In the meantime, all customers are encouraged to follow Slim + Husky’s on social media and to sign up for text alerts (text #PREAM to 615-544-6453) to receive the latest news and updates.

About Slim + Husky’s

Founded in 2017, Slim + Husky’s Pizza Beeria is a fast casual, gourmet pizza joint serving up artisan pizzas and unique cinnamon rolls made with locally sourced ingredients. It’s a hip hop-inspired spot founded by three Nashville natives who aim to invigorate less touched areas of the community through employment opportunities and accessible dining experiences, including locally brewed craft beer and innovative pizza creations.

Ranked #5 on The Daily Meal’s 101 Best Pizzas in America (2020) and named winner of GMA’s National Cheese Pizza Day cookoff (2019), Slim + Husky’s Pizza Beeria offers build your own pizzas, custom drizzles, catering, carry-out and delivery services through third party vendors as well as nationwide shipping at www.slimandhuskys.com. Slim + Husky’s restaurants are located in Nashville, Atlanta, Sacramento, Memphis and Murfreesboro.

When the owners aren’t perfecting their product, they are hosting community events and participating in speaking engagements at local schools, nonprofits, small businesses, and organizations. To learn more about the mission and vision of Slim + Husky’s, follow us on social media Facebook | Instagram | Twitter and visit www.slimandhuskys.com.