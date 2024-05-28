Slim + Husky’s Feeds Class of 2024 with a Slice of Motivation

Award-winning national pizza chain, Slim + Husky’s Pizza, announced today the Pizza & A Diploma promotion celebrating Class of 2024 High School Graduates. Each student who brings their diploma or a copy of one to the restaurant, will receive a free Slim Cheese Pizza and mini “Doughploma” card with a motivational message from Slim + Husky’s Founders Clint Gray, EJ Reed and Derrick Moore.
Who: Class of 2024 High School Graduates
Why: A large component of the Slim + Husky’s brand is bridging the community with pizza. Pizza & A Diploma allows the company to do exactly that, with a slice of motivation.
When & Where: Students can receive their Pizza & A Diploma Monday, May 27 – Friday, May 31 during the hours of 4PM – 7PM. Locally, students can visit Slim + Husky’s located at the following locations:
- 2222 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
- 911 Buchanan St. Nashville, TN 37208
- 5270 Hickory Hollow Pkwy Antioch, TN 37013
- 5056 Broadway Nashville, TN 37203
This graduation promotion is also available at Slim + Husky’s in their Memphis and Atlanta markets.
