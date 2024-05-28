Slim + Husky’s Feeds Class of 2024 with a Slice of Motivation

Award-winning national pizza chain, Slim + Husky’s Pizza, announced today the Pizza & A Diploma promotion celebrating Class of 2024 High School Graduates. Each student who brings their diploma or a copy of one to the restaurant, will receive a free Slim Cheese Pizza and mini “Doughploma” card with a motivational message from Slim + Husky’s Founders Clint Gray, EJ Reed and Derrick Moore.

Who: Class of 2024 High School Graduates

Why: A large component of the Slim + Husky’s brand is bridging the community with pizza. Pizza & A Diploma allows the company to do exactly that, with a slice of motivation.

When & Where: Students can receive their Pizza & A Diploma Monday, May 27 – Friday, May 31 during the hours of 4PM – 7PM. Locally, students can visit Slim + Husky’s located at the following locations:

2222 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129

911 Buchanan St. Nashville, TN 37208

5270 Hickory Hollow Pkwy Antioch, TN 37013

5056 Broadway Nashville, TN 37203

This graduation promotion is also available at Slim + Husky’s in their Memphis and Atlanta markets.

