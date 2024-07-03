Slim Chickens New Strawberry Mini Chocolate Chip Shake

Slim Chickens, the fast-casual chicken restaurant known for its fresh, hand-breaded chicken tenders, is excited to announce the arrival of its newest limited-time offering: the Strawberry Mini Chocolate Chip Shake.

As strawberry season kicks into full swing, Slim Chickens is bringing this beloved flavor to its menu in a unique and delicious way. The new hand-spun shake combines the refreshing taste of strawberries with the indulgent touch of mini chocolate chips, creating a perfect summer treat for customers.

The Strawberry Mini Chocolate Chip Shake is now available for a limited time at participating Slim Chickens locations. However, the company notes that milkshakes may not be available at all locations, so customers are encouraged to check with their local restaurant for availability.

For more information about Slim Chickens and its menu offerings, please visit www.slimchickens.com.

About Slim Chickens:

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. The mission of Slim Chickens is to bring a dose of southern hospitality to a fast, casual setting and provide “good food, with a side of good times.”

