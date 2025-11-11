Slim Chickens New Spicy Tenders Make Their Debut Nationwide

Slim Chickens , the 300-plus-unit fast-casual franchise known for its hand-breaded chicken tenders, 14 flavorful dipping sauces, and warm Southern hospitality, is turning up the heat this fall with the launch of its first-ever Spicy Tenders, debuting nationwide on November 17.

The Spicy Tender brings authentic heat without compromising the classic Slim’s flavor. The spicy seasoning clings to the tender for bold flavor in every bite. The Spicy Tenders meals will be offered at the same price as the classic tender meals.

From Monday, November 10, through Sunday, November 16, guests who visit and order our preview of the new Spicy Tenders will receive 2x points.

Building on Slim Chickens’ signature tender that has been a guest favorite since 2003, the Spicy Tenders add a heat-forward option,” with more spicy innovations planned. “We’re already looking forward to additional ways we can bring spice to other areas of our menu,” Springer said.

Find your nearest Slim Chickens at: SlimChickens.com/location-menus/#location-list

Source: Restaurant News

