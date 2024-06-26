Slim Chickens Launches New Loaded Fries Limited-Time Offer

Slim Chickens, the fast-casual restaurant best known for its southern-influenced wings and tenders, is officially kicking off summer on Tuesday, May 28 (the day after Memorial Day) with the introduction of its Loaded Fries with Chicken Bacon Ranch.

The limited-time offer (LTO) features Slim Chickens’ perfectly seasoned fries, which are dressed with fresh, hand-breaded tenders and crispy bacon before being drizzled with house-made Ranch Sauce and topped with shredded cheese and sliced jalapenos.

The Loaded Fries will be available in regular and large sizes at your local Slim Chickens.

“They’re loaded,” the brand proclaims, “so grab a fork and dive in.”

The Loaded Fries with Chicken Bacon Ranch aren’t the only LTOs hitting the Slims menu this summer. For a limited time, Slim Chickens will be offering its Strawberry Jar Dessert, Raspberry Lemonade and a new premium Strawberry Mini Chocolate Chip Shake made with NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Semi-Sweet Chocolate Mini Morsels. It doesn’t get much more summertime than that!

Source: Restaurant News

