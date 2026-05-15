Slim Chickens Launches New Key Lime Pie Jar Dessert

Slim Chickens is kicking off summer 2026 with a bright new addition to its fan-favorite jar dessert lineup. The Key Lime Pie Jar Dessert is now available at locations nationwide, featuring layers of creamy key lime pie filling and a crunchy graham cracker crust, all packed into the brand’s signature take-home mason jar. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Slim Chickens Key Lime Pie Jar Dessert?

The Key Lime Pie Jar is the latest seasonal addition to Slim Chickens’ popular jar dessert program. It replaces the previous banana pudding jar and brings a tangy, refreshing twist that’s perfect for warmer months. Each jar is layered with:

Creamy key lime pie filling

Crunchy graham cracker crust

The dessert is served in Slim Chickens’ signature mason jar, which guests can take home and keep.

When Is the Key Lime Pie Jar Available?

The Key Lime Pie Jar Dessert is available starting May 6, 2026, and runs through the summer at participating Slim Chickens locations nationwide. Like all of the brand’s seasonal jar desserts, it’s only here for a limited time, so it won’t be on the menu year-round.

Where Can You Order It?

The Key Lime Pie Jar is available at Slim Chickens locations nationwide. Guests can order in-restaurant, through the drive-thru, or online for pickup and delivery.

Does Slim Chickens Have a Rewards App?

Yes — downloading the Slim Chickens app is a smart move right now. New app users currently receive discounts on their first three visits, making it a great way to try the new Key Lime Pie Jar at a lower price.

Can You Order Slim Chickens Desserts for Catering?

Slim Chickens offers a full catering menu that works well for graduation parties, birthdays, weddings, and other events. Options include trays of tenders, bites, wraps, and wings, plus catering-size portions of sides like potato salad, mac & cheese, Texas Toast, and salad.

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