Slim Chickens Introduces Strawberry Cheesecake Jar Dessert

Slim Chickens , the fast-casual franchise with 294 units, known for its hand-breaded chicken tenders and warm Southern hospitality, is once again giving guests a reason to save room for dessert. Strawberry Cheesecake Jars are currently available at Slim Chickens locations nationwide through the Fall. More Eat & Drink News

Served in the brand’s signature take-home mason jar, this craveable dessert layers creamy New York–style cheesecake with fresh hand-cut strawberries and fluffy whipped cream. The result is a fresh, indulgent take on a classic flavor that delivers the perfect balance of richness and sweetness.

From tenders and wings to craveable add-ons and sides, Slim Chickens is all about giving guests options. Whether you’re wrapping up your meal or stopping in just for a sweet treat, the Strawberry Cheesecake Jar is a standout finish, so, Whatcha Pickin’?

Find your nearest Slim Chickens at: SlimChickens.com/location-menus/#location-list

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