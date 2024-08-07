Slim Chickens Introduces New ‘Dill-icious’ Chicken Sandwich

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
35
Photo from Slim Chickens
Photo from Slim Chickens

August 7. 2024 – Slim Chickens, known for its premium chicken offerings, is excited to announce a new addition to its Craft Sandwich lineup: the Big Dill Chicken Sandwich. This limited-time offering combines the brand’s signature quality with a unique, pickle-forward flavor profile.

Key features of the Big Dill Chicken Sandwich include:

  • 100% all-natural chicken breast
  • Fresh, crisp pickles
  • Hand-made, crunchy fried pickles
  • House-made dill aioli
  • Toasted brioche bun

This innovative sandwich layers multiple pickle preparations for a bold, tangy taste experience. The Big Dill Chicken Sandwich is now available for a limited time at select Slim Chickens locations.

For more information about Slim Chickens and to find a location near you, visit www.slimchickens.com.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here