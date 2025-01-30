Slim Chickens Introduces Limited Time Oreo Red Velvet Offerings

Slim Chickens, the fast-casual restaurant known for its fresh chicken offerings, announces the launch of two indulgent new dessert items featuring the beloved OREO® cookie brand: the OREO® Red Velvet Jar Dessert and OREO® Red Velvet Milkshake. Both items are available for a limited time at participating locations.

The OREO® Red Velvet Jar Dessert combines classic flavors in a layered masterpiece, featuring OREO® cookie pieces, red velvet cake, and whipped cream. Each jar is carefully crafted to deliver every spoonful’s perfect balance of textures and flavors.

Complementing the jar dessert, the OREO® Red Velvet Milkshake offers a smooth and blissful beverage option that transforms the classic milkshake into an elevated treat. This hand-spun shake perfectly blends the signature taste of OREO® cookies with rich red velvet flavors.

Both dessert items are available at select Slim Chickens locations for a limited time. Customers can order these new treats in restaurants or through the Slim Chickens website and mobile app.

For more information about Slim Chickens and its menu offerings, visit slimchickens.com.

