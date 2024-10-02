Slim Chickens’ Devil’s Smoke Sauce Makes Fiery Comeback

Popular fast-food chain Slim Chickens is turning up the heat this season with the highly anticipated return of its Devil’s Smoke Sauce. This customer favorite is back by popular demand and now features an exciting new menu item.

The Return of a Spicy Legend

Devil’s Smoke Sauce, known for its perfect blend of hot honey BBQ and crushed habaneros, is making its triumphant return to Slim Chickens’ menu. This versatile sauce can be enjoyed in multiple ways:

As a dipping sauce for various menu items

A shaken wing sauce for those who like their wings with an extra kick

Featured in the all-new Devil’s Smoke Sauce Mac Bowl Meal

Introducing the Devil’s Smoke Sauce Mac Bowl Meal

In response to customer demand for more ways to enjoy this fiery favorite, Slim Chickens is proud to introduce the Devil’s Smoke Sauce Mac Bowl Meal. This new offering combines creamy mac and cheese with the bold, spicy flavors of the Devil’s Smoke Sauce for a truly indulgent experience.

For more information about Slim Chickens and its menu offerings, visit slimchickens.com

