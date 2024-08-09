Slim Chickens Debuts New Salted Caramel Cookie Dough Shake

August 8, 2024 – Slim Chickens, the rapidly expanding restaurant brand known for its fresh, hand-breaded chicken tenders and made-from-scratch recipes, announced the launch of its latest limited-time offering – the Salted Caramel Cookie Dough Shake.
Introducing the Salted Caramel Cookie Dough Shake! This decadent new creation is a delicious blend of salted caramel flavors and chocolatey cookie dough pieces swirled into a classic vanilla milkshake.
The Salted Caramel Cookie Dough Shake will be available for a limited time only at all Slim Chickens locations nationwide. Guests are encouraged to visit their nearest Slim Chickens restaurant and grab one quick before they’re gone.
