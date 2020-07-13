Slick Pig Smyrna celebrated its official grand opening and ribbon cutting on July 10th.

The barbeque restaurant opened in February at 1303 Plaza Drive in the Plaza Center shopping center. The owners of Slick Pig Smyrna are B.C Saddler and Charles Smith. Before owning their own Slick Pig, both men were long-time fans of the restaurant in Murfreesboro, and they are excited to bring their favorite food to their hometown.

“They make the best wings,” said Saddler in an interview with us last August. “It’s the hickory smoking that makes them so good. No one does anything like them.”

Saddler has been savoring the idea of having a Slick Pig franchise for ten years and began working on making it happen about five years ago when he bought the shopping center and moved his church, Pentecostals of Smyrna, into the space.

Check out photos from the grand opening/ribbon cutting celebration.

1 of 10

*Photos from the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce