A new trampoline park is now open in Murfreesboro. Sky Zone Murfreesboro is hosting its grand opening celebration this weekend. Sky Zone is located at 1220 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, 37129.

Attractions:

Some of Sky Zone Murfreesboro’s attractions include Trapeze & Swing, Silks, Wipe Out, Battle Beam, Sport Court and an exclusive, first-of-its-kind Mega Launch Slide, a brand new attraction that utilizes dry slide technology to allow Guests to experience the speed of a water slide while staying dry.

Weekend Activities:

Sky Zone officially opened on Friday, June 19.

On Saturday, the park will have open jump from 12-8pm and the first GLOW event from 8pm-11pm.

On Sunday, Little Leapers program for ages 7 and under takes place 10am-12pm and open jump is 12pm – 8pm.

COVID-19 Precautions

To ensure the health and well-being of all Guests and Team Members, Sky Zone Murfreesboro will open and operate with reduced capacity to enable social distancing and stringent cleaning measures, including daily disinfectant spraying or fogging of the entire park using products that meet the EPA criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Learn more at skyzone.com/cleanliness

Sky Zone Murfreesboro

1220 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, 37129

615-987-0102

skyzone.com/murfreesboro