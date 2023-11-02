Six Things to Watch for the Titans in Thursday Night’s Game vs the Steelers

2 Protect the QB

Part of the reason Levis had success – and part of the reason starter Ryan Tannehill got hurt in the first place – can be attributed to pass protection. Levis had decent protection (he was pressured on 43.8% of his dropbacks and sacked twice) on Sunday, while Tannehill had way too many moments facing pressure (sacked 19 times in six starts) and taking hits when he was at the helm. The Titans face a huge challenge with Pittsburgh’s defense, especially with edge rusher T.J. Watt. In four home games this season, Watt has 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, and on the season he has 8.5 sacks, 7 tackles for a loss and 16 QB hits. After entering Sunday’s game at left tackle, Andre Dillard is expected to work on the left side on Thursday night, with Nicholas Petit-Frere sliding to the right side. The Titans are going to need to hold up to protect Levis while opening holes for the backs.