By KEITH RYAN CARTWRIGHT

Rutherford County Schools

Making adjustments in the classroom is a major part of being an educator.

Every day teachers adjust lesson plans based on students understanding and eventual mastery of the subject being taught.

In the face of the COVID-19 school closures, educators nationwide have been forced to make some of the most difficult and unimaginable adjustments of their careers.

In Tennessee, the Department of Education recently partnered with PBS stations across the state to offer 1st–8th grade students up to 30 hours of standard-aligned instructional lessons per week, according to a release from the TDOE.

Six educators from Rutherford County Schools were selected to lead the entire programming for the middle school lessons.

“They contacted us and said they wanted some of our most effective teachers,” said Dr. Jimmy Sullivan, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum & Instruction.

