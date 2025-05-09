Six Rutherford County Schools’ Students Earn SRO Scholarships

Six Rutherford County High School seniors earned scholarships from the Sheriff’s School Resource Officers Division.

Recipients were:

· Blackman High School senior McClain “Mac” Turner, who will attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

· Eagleville School senior Koltt Bassham, who will attend Tusculum University in Greeneville.

· Rockvale High School senior Samantha Olsen, who will attend Southern Virginia University.

· Central Magnet School senior Elle Cumming, who will attend the University of Alabama.

· Oakland High School senior Kennedy LeLoup, who will attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

· Riverdale High School senior Bobby Ramsay, who will attend Tennessee Tech.

SRO Kayte Cherry, who coordinated the scholarships, said the awards were based on a written essay on “Ways to Improve School Safety,” grade point average, ACT test scores and two letters of recommendation.

The scholarships were paid from the annual SRO Golf Tournament proceeds.

“It’s important as SROs we acknowledge students in our county who are deserving of recognition for their academics,” Cherry said. “We hope each scholarship given will help with future success of each student.”

