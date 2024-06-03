Six People, Nearly 20 Pets Escape Murfreesboro House Fire

A family of six and 17 pets, including dogs, cats, and a guinea pig escaped a fire unharmed Sunday morning on Painted Pony Drive around 6:20 a.m.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The fire crew aboard Ladder 2 assisted two of the six people out of the burning home. Everyone else got out on their own.

Fire investigators with the Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the blaze.

The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Source: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

