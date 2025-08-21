Six Middle Tennessee Supervisors Earn FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award

Six law enforcement supervisors from Rutherford, Williamson, Montgomery, and surrounding counties recently completed the FBI-LEEDA leadership journey, earning the prestigious Trilogy Award during a ceremony at the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Recipients included Rutherford County Sheriff’s Patrol Sgt. Brandon Cisek, Williamson County Sheriff’s Lt. Stephen Shaver, Smyrna Police Sgt. Russell Edwards, Nolensville Police Sgt. Billy Duenez, Clarksville Police Sgt. Jason Smock, and Murfreesboro Police Sgt. Josh Martin.

The Trilogy Award recognizes officers who complete three leadership development programs through the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association: the Supervisor Leadership Institute, the Command Leadership Institute, and the Executive Leadership Institute.

According to FBI-LEEDA, the program equips participants with leadership tools rooted in courage, knowledge, and ethical decision-making, preparing them to better serve their agencies and communities.

