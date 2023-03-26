Six Children Killed and Two Adults Injuried in Robertson County Fatal Crash

In Robertson County, Tennessee, a tragic multi-vehicle crash occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, resulting in the death of at least six children and leaving two adults injured according to a news story by WKRN.

The incident took place on the westbound lanes of Interstate 24, near mile marker 23, which is located just west of the exit for Highway 49 leading to Pleasant View and Springfield.

WKRN and the Director of Robertson County EMS Brent Dyer went on to say that nine individuals were involved in the collision, with eight people traveling in one vehicle and one man occupying the other.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the accident. Further updates on the incident will be provided as more information becomes available.