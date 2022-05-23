Dunkin’ is giving guests throughout Nashville a whole new reason to fuel their “go” this spring. Today, Dunkin’ announced it will host Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day on Wednesday, May 25, to support the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. On Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day, guests can help give joy with every sip, as $1 from every iced coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to bring joy to kids at local hospitals.

On Wednesday, May 25, guests across the country can make their iced coffee purchase work double duty by supporting kids battling illness right in their own communities. Thanks to the generosity of Dunkin’ franchisees in Nashville, 100 percent of funds raised from Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day will be granted to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

“Millions of children across the country are fighting illnesses that no child should endure, and we are thrilled to give back and bring joy to kids in hospitals,” said Dave Baumgartner, Dunkin’ Franchisee and Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation Board Member. “We want our guests to know that their purchase of an iced coffee on May 25 truly makes a difference and will help bring joy to kids in our communities. We look forward to helping our guests cool down for a great cause with the hardest working iced coffee in America!”

Guests can customize their Dunkin’ iced coffee just the way they like it, with a variety of dairy and non-dairy, sweetener and flavor options. Dunkin’ is the market leader in the Iced Coffee category, delivering freshly brewed iced coffee to guests every day with a smooth, delicious taste.

Since its inception in 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $37 million to national and local nonprofits. In 2021, the Foundation awarded 171 grants to hospitals and other nonprofits to help bring joy to kids battling illness. Grants from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation also support year-round programs like Dunkin’ Connecting Joy, which provides funding to hospitals to bring gaming experiences to pediatric patients; Teen Prom Program equips hospitals with a means to host prom-like events for patients who may be unable to attend their own high school proms; and Dogs for Joy, which places highly trained in-residence therapy dogs in hospitals to help bring joy to kids and serve as a critical part to a child’s treatment plan.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

*Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew.