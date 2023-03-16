Sinatra Bar & Lounge Nashville Announce Grand Opening Date

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 15, 2023) – In partnership with Frank Sinatra Enterprises (FSE), Icon Entertainment Group announces the April 14 grand opening of the highly anticipated Sinatra Bar & Lounge, bringing a Manhattan meets Palm Springs ambiance to downtown Nashville’s historic Printers Alley. For more information visit sinatranashville.com.

Located in the Icon-owned Southern Turf building, a spectacular Queen Anne structure built in 1839, Sinatra Bar & Lounge celebrates Frank Sinatra’s enduring cultural legacy. With a warm and intimate atmosphere, the dining menu offers many of the Chairman of the Board’s favorites, traditional Italian dishes and steaks, complemented by libations and careful attention to aesthetic detail that has made Icon’s properties some of the most popular and endearing in Nashville.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the upcoming opening of Sinatra Bar & Lounge,” said Icon Entertainment Group CEO Bill Miller, adding, “in my 10 years of living in Nashville, this is undoubtedly the most anticipated opening of any venue I’ve seen here, and it speaks to Frank Sinatra’s ongoing appeal to multiple generations. We look forward to providing our guests with a dining and entertainment experience second to none.”

“We are thrilled that our Dad, who loved good songs, good food and good spirits, will now be part of Music City’s creative and vibrant landscape,” says Nancy and Tina Sinatra. Added Tina, “the stately Southern Turf landmark is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and once housed a speakeasy and saloon; how cool is that?”

On the occasion of Sinatra’s 100th birthday, Jack Daniel’s produced a limited 100-proof 100 barrels of Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Century. The Tennessee whiskey instantly became a highly sought-after collector’s choice. Icon searched the country for a supply, and Sinatra Bar & Lounge will serve Sinatra Century by the drink (while it lasts) – along with Sinatra Select and an array of classic cocktails.

As part of the private, invite-only April 14 grand opening, SiriusXM’s Siriusly Sinatra channel will present a live special featuring multi-award-winning country superstar Trisha Yearwood. “Let’s Be Frank with Trisha Yearwood LIVE from Sinatra Bar & Lounge in Nashville, Tennessee” will air from 6 – 8 p.m. CST, and will include interviews and performances, along with several selections from Yearwood’s 2019 tribute album Let’s Be Frank and other Sinatra tracks.

The April 14 event will have limited capacity for press. A larger-scale media preview event will be held April 13 at 2:00 p.m. at Sinatra Bar & Lounge. The restaurant will be open to the public following the grand opening event, with reservations available two weeks in advance.