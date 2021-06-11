SMYRNA, Tennessee—The Simply Smyrna festival returns to the Depot District on June 12, 2021.

Featuring five stages of music and entertainment, wine tasting, a craft beer garden, food trucks, and over fifty artisan vendors, this celebration is a partnership between Carpe Artista, Smyrna Independent Merchants Association (SiMA), and the Town of Smyrna.

Front Street, from the roundabout to College Street, will be open to pedestrian traffic only. Parking will be available in the following locations: Smyrna Library, Senior Activity Center of Smyrna, Living Truth Christian Church, and Smyrna Church of Christ.

Details

The entire Historic Depot District is yours for the night (look up 101 Front Street, Smyrna, TN. 37167 for a map of the area)

Five Live Music Stages

Kids Fun Zone

Artisan Zone Vendors

Wine Tasting and Craft Beers

Food Trucks and Local Vendors

“We are thrilled to partner with the Town of Smyrna and SiMA to bring this celebration of the arts to the heart of the Depot District,” shared Ron Alley, CEO and Founder of Carpe Artista. “Simply Smyrna continues to grow, featuring unique music and entertainment the entire family will enjoy.”

An addition to this year’s festival is J.T. Cooper and Warrior Rounds. Cooper, a Blackhawk Down veteran, experienced PTSD when he returned home from combat. He credited music as a large contributor to his recovery, and founded Warrior Rounds as a means for other veterans to experience the power of music in their lives. Cooper will be the featured performer at the indoor depot stage.

“The Depot District is the heart of our community and this is a direct reflection of the non-profits, businesses, and volunteers who are committed to organizing festivals like Simply Smyrna,” noted Smyrna Parks and Recreation Director Mike Moss. “This brings our community together and maintains our small-town feel. We value the partnership with Carpe Artista and SiMA and look forward to supporting this event.”