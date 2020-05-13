simply smyrna celebration canceled

Carpe Artista announces the cancelation of the 2020 Simply Smyrna Celebration, which was scheduled to take place Saturday, June 6th.

“We know that this will come as a big disappointment not only to the community who attends this event, but also to the vendors, artisans & musicians who were planning to attend the celebration,” Carpe Artista wrote on Facebook.

Simply Smyrna will celebrate its 10th year at the 2021 event, scheduled for June 12, 20201 6pm – 10pm in the Historic Depot District in Smyrna.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor for the event or if you are a musician that would like to apply to perform at the event, click here.

Simply Smyrna is a community event, showcasing art, businesses, food trucks, wine tasting, craft beers, kids’ zone and live music.

