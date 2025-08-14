Simon Springs Community School Celebrates Completion of Campus Renovation

Simon Springs Community School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to mark the completion of a year-long campus renovation.

The school, led by Principal Samantha Wagner, opened in August 2024 and has been undergoing upgrades throughout the past year. Located in La Vergne, Simon Springs serves students in grades 1-8 who require behavior intervention support.

Originally opened in 1963 as LaVergne Primary School, the campus renovations included extensive updates to classrooms, offices, and the gymnasium.

During the ceremony, two parents spoke about the positive impact the school and staff have had on their children’s academic growth and overall well-being.

“We believe in second chances. We believe in the power of structure and support. And most importantly, we believe in our students – their ability to learn, to change and to become the very best version of themselves,”,” Wagner said.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email