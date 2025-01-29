Simon Properties Announces Premium Outlet Mall to Open in Thompson’s Station

Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to purchase a large site in Thompson’s Station where it will develop a new luxury shopping and lifestyle destination known as Nashville Premium Outlets.

The new outlet will be at the intersection of Interstate 65 and Interstate 840, Nashville Premium Outlets is expected to be a draw not only for residents, but shoppers and tourists from around the state and region. Simon is collaborating on this project with Nashville-based Adventurous Journeys (“AJ”) Capital Partners, a company known for its transformative work in hospitality and real estate development.

Construction on the approximately 325,000-square-foot mixed-use center is expected to begin in 2026, with preliminary plans to include approximately 75 best-in-class retailers, restaurants and a hotel, with the potential to add residential options, big-box retailers and more.

“We are excited to bring another premier shopping and lifestyle destination to Nashville, one of our country’s most dynamic and fastest growing markets,” said Gary Duncan, Simon’s President of Premium Outlets and The Mills. “Featuring great deals from iconic brands, our Premium Outlets also offer enticing food and entertainment options and elevated amenities for both shoppers and retailers alike. We look forward to bringing our distinctive luxury outlet shopping experience to metro Nashville, an area we know well and have long served.”

From coast to coast, Simon operates many of the country’s most appealing and successful malls and outlet centers, such as Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Hudson Valley, N.Y. and Desert Hills Premium Outlets just outside of Palm Springs, Calif. With the addition of Nashville Premium Outlets, Simon will soon offer the area’s widest array of shopping experiences from value to outlet to luxury.

Nashville Premium Outlets will complement Simon’s existing and highly successful properties in the metro area, including the incredibly popular Opry Mills and the distinctive The Mall at Green Hills, which Simon owns through its joint venture with Taubman Realty Group. Opry Mills, which is the area’s largest shopping destination, features more than 200 stores and 20 restaurants. As one of Nashville’s biggest tourist draws, shoppers flock to Opry Mills from all 50 states and many international destinations. Located in one of metro Nashville’s most desirable neighborhoods, The Mall at Green Hills features an impressive array of high-end fashion brands and luxury boutiques.

“Thompson’s Station is excited about the opportunity to welcome this new retail development to our community,” said Brian Stover, Mayor of Thompson’s Station. “This project represents a significant investment in our Town and has the potential to enhance local amenities, create jobs, and strengthen our economy. We look forward to working with the developers to ensure this project is a tremendous success while maintaining alignment with the character and general plan of Thompson’s Station and supporting our vision for the future.”

The future Nashville Premium Outlets is yet another example of Simon’s continued focus on making smart new investments to deliver more vibrant offerings to meet shoppers’ evolving needs. For example, Simon recently opened its new Tulsa Premium Outlets fully leased in August 2024, and the project has been a great success.

