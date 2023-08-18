Silver Alert Issued For Missing Smyrna Man

A Silver Alert has been issued on behalf of the Smyrna Police Department for Xe Van Dang.

Xe is an 89-year-old Asian male, 5’6″ tall, 123lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Xe was last seen on August 17, 2023, in Smyrna, TN. Xe has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

Xe may be traveling in a 2005 silver Toyota Camry with TN TAG 072BKGM.

If you have seen Xe or have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.