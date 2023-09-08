Silver Alert Issued for Missing Murfreesboro Woman

A #TNSilverAlert has been issued on behalf of the Murfreesboro Police Department, for 68-year-old Marilyn Lewis, who has been missing since Sep. 7.

She was last seen in the area of Memorial Blvd, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and carrying a purse. Marilyn has grey hair, brown eyes, is 5’1″, and weighs 97 pounds.

She has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

If you see Marilyn, or know where she may be, please contact Murfreesboro PD at 615-893-1311, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.