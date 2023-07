A TN Silver Alert has been issued for William Dearing, who is missing from Murfreesboro.

The 60-year-old is 5’10”, 120 lbs., with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, blue jeans, and a camo hat in the area of S. Rutherford Blvd.

He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

Spot him? Call Murfreesboro TN Police Department at 629-201-5662 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.