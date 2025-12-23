Signups Open for 2026 Tennessee Songwriters Week

Songwriters in all genres of music are encouraged to share their original music, as signups are officially open for the eighth annual statewide Tennessee Songwriters Week.

Songwriters can sign up to perform in qualifying rounds all over Tennessee and compete for a chance to play their original music at iconic venues across the state, including The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. In 2026, the program will celebrate more than 6,000 songwriters who have shared their original music on Tennessee stages since the program launched.

Helmed by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development since 2019, Tennessee Songwriters Week, held each February annually, supports music venues, provides songwriters with live performance opportunities, drives visitation and inspires travelers to experience the state’s musical stories, history, attractions and venues.

Qualifying rounds begin in late January at more than 60 participating music venues from small towns to cities in every corner of the state. Venues include cafes, listening rooms, lounges, breweries, distilleries, museums, historic theatres and bookshops – spotlighting the songwriters that give the music its soul. From there, select songwriters will advance to one of seven showcases during Tennessee Songwriters Week:

Monday, February 23, 2026 – Hard Rock Cafe in Pigeon Forge

Monday, February 23, 2026 – The Reserve in Kingsport

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 – Lafayette’s Music Room in Memphis

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 – Barrelhouse Ballroom in Chattanooga

Thursday, February 26, 2026 – Franklin Theatre in Franklin

Friday, February 27, 2026 – Temple Theatre in Portland

Saturday, February 28, 2026 – The Bijou in Knoxville

The showcase events highlight seven distinct musical regions that have played a major role in the musical development of Tennessee across a diverse range of genres, including blues, bluegrass, country, gospel, soul, rockabilly, and rock ‘n’ roll. One finalist from each showcase will be chosen to perform at Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Cafe during a private event in March. Each of the finalists will also receive additional prizes, including a one-year membership to Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI).

Songs will be judged by the quality of the song (original lyrics/melody and clear narrative) and performance (ability to understand lyrics and connection with the audience). View the 2026 Tennessee Songwriters Week Sweepstakes Official Rules.

Songwriters can visit tnsongwritersweek.com to sign up at a qualifying round venue to compete. Songwriters may only sign up for one qualifying round venue.

