Siegel wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 28-27 victory over LaVergne in Tennessee high school football on August 27.

Siegel broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-21 lead over LaVergne.

The Wolverines took a 21-13 lead over the Stars heading to halftime locker room.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Stars and the Wolverines settling for a 6-6 first-quarter knot.