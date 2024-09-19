Siegel Middle School 7th Grader Charged With Aggravated Assault

September 19, 2024 – One student escaped injury when a 12-year-old boy allegedly poked him in the back with a sharpened toothbrush Thursday at Siegel Middle School, an SRO sergeant said.

The boy, who is 7th grade, showed the toothbrush to other students in a common area outside a restroom, said Sgt. Irvin Turner.

“He ended up in a stabbing motion, hitting one student in the back with it,” Turner said. “The student was not hurt. There was no bleeding and no skin was broken.”

SROs charged the 12-year-old boy with aggravated assault and carrying a weapon on a school campus.

“We have to take these incidents extremely seriously,” Turner said. “The object he had could have caused serious injury.”

Chief Communications Officer James Evans of Rutherford County Schools said the student was expelled under the school district’s zero tolerance policy.

SRO Anthony Combs took the boy to the Rutherford County Juvenile Services Center where he awaits a Juvenile Court hearing

