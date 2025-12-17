Siegel Middle Band Director Selected to Perform in Rose Parade

Siegel Middle School band director Jared Ford has been selected to perform in the Pasadena Rose Parade on Jan. 1 as part of a marching band made up of more than 300 band directors from across North America.

The Saluting America’s Band Directors parade entry will feature the theme, “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life,” recognizing the dedication and accomplishments of band directors and music educators. Organizers say the educators in the band have collectively taught and mentored hundreds of thousands of students, emphasizing both music education and life skills.

The band will perform along the 5.5-mile parade route while accompanying a colorful, animated float.

Ford was also chosen to be part of the organization’s inaugural Band Directors Jazz Band, a group of 20 participants selected from the larger ensemble.

“They selected 20 of the 300 total participants and will be playing extra performances as well as a recording session in California,” Ford said.

