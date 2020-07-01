By PAIGE HOLLOWAY

Rutherford County Schools

Christina Nichols-Hurt of Siegel High School was recently named the winner of the 2019-2020 Outstanding Biology Teacher Award in Tennessee.

This award is given annually from the National Association of Biology Teachers to the Biology teacher in Tennessee who is most deserving of recognition for their commitment to their students and field and passion for the role they work in daily.

“She is clearly very passionate about teaching and makes an enormous effort to engage and connect with her students,” the NABT committee remarked of Nichols-Hurt, “She seems very dedicated as well. We feel she is deserving of the Outstanding Biology Teacher Award.”

This award comes as an honor not only to Ms. Nichols-Hurt, but also Siegel High School and Rutherford County Schools. Nichols-Hurt is the first RCS teacher to receive this award while employed in this county.

“I felt honored to be chosen for this award,” Nichols-Hurt said. “I was excited to represent Rutherford County and grateful for the great community of coworkers at Siegel High School that have supported me in my teaching for the past 13 years.”

Nichols-Hurt has a clear passion for her work and students.

“I always tell my students you don’t have to love Biology, but I hope you gain an appreciation for it and how it shapes your world,” Nichols-Hurt said.