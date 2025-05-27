Siegel High School Senior Receives Dual Scholarships

Siegel High School HOSA senior Peyton Taylor has been awarded two prestigious scholarships for the upcoming academic year: the 2025 HOSA Public Health Scholarship from the Tennessee Department of Health and the Health Science Achievement Award from the Tennessee Center for Health Workforce Development (TCWD).

Both honors recognize students committed to pursuing a career in healthcare.

Taylor will attend the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, this fall as part of their nursing program.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email