Caroline Ott

Rutherford County Schools

Siegel High School Social Media and Analytics teacher Tristan Brown has secured the Hootsuite Student Program at Siegel by networking with the CEO of Hootsuite.

This program, typically reserved for higher education, is a way for Siegel high schoolers to attain the Tennessee state approved certifications for Marketing at no cost to the student or the school, a savings of $300 for each individual. The students will be preparing for the industry recognized Hootsuite Platform and Hootsuite Social Media Marketing certifications through the Social Media and Analytics class.

Siegel is the first high school in Rutherford County to be approved for the program and will be working with the other high schools in the county to secure the same partnership.

For more information about Social Media and Analytics at Siegel or the Hootsuite Student Program, contact Tristan Brown at [email protected]