Siegel Store, the school-based enterprise at Siegel High School, was among 461 school-based enterprises achieving Gold Certification for 2021-2022–the only Rutherford County School this school year–and will be recognized during DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, GA. A school-based enterprise (SBE) is an entrepreneurial operation in a school setting that provides goods and services to meet the needs of the market. SBEs are managed and operated by students as hands-on learning laboratories that integrate National Curriculum Standards in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. DECA advisors have utilized this effective educational tool for over four decades to provide their students with realistic and practical learning experiences that reinforce classroom instruction, enhance 21st century skill development, and prepare students for college and careers.

The Siegel High School DECA members who contributed to the certification were Hannah Dye, Ella Porth, Charity Cagle, Brookelynn Bunney, Ryan Davis, Karissa Woods, Alexandra Ortisi, and Elizabeth Russell with the assistance of their DECA chapter advisor, Emily Gulledge. Non-DECA participating members were Sarah Campbell, Vallie Evans, Olivia Johnstone, Anaya Montgomery, Tracy Shaw, Jasmine Williams, and William Jedlicki. These students wrote a fifty-page paper, proving ten standards of entrepreneurship and student-based enterprise. The SBE at Siegel High School has operated for numerous years and is to be commended for this achievement.

“DECA’s School-based Enterprise Certification Program is a rigorous process designed to help DECA members demonstrate their classroom learning in a practical, learning laboratory, and then translate that into meaningful outcomes,” said Christopher Young, CAE, Chief Program Officer at DECA Inc. “These DECA members are practicing important workplace readiness skills while preparing for college and careers.” DECA’s School-based Enterprise Certification Program provides recognition for outstanding achievement by school-based enterprises and to motivate SBEs to strive for excellence and growth. SBEs can be certified at three levels: bronze, silver or gold. In order to apply for the certification, SBEs must submit extensive documentation that explains how the SBE demonstrates the practice of various marketing and retail standards. A review committee evaluates the documentation to determine which level of certification has been achieved. DECA’s School-based Enterprise programs are sponsored by Intuit and Otis Spunkmeyer Inc.

For more information about DECA at Siegel High School, please contact Emily Gulledge at [email protected].