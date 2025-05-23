Siegel High School Business Students Win at State Competition

Siegel High School freshman Aiden Golson was named Tennessee State Champion for Microsoft Word (Microsoft 365 Apps) certification. Certiport announced the results of the 2025 Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) Tennessee State Championship Spring Qualifier.

With his first-place finish, Golson has earned a spot to represent Tennessee at the 2025 Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship, which will take place June 16–18, 2025, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

In addition to Golson’s state title, several Siegel High School students placed in the top 10 in various exam categories:

Aiden Golson 1st Place – Microsoft Word (Microsoft 365 Apps) 2nd Place – Microsoft PowerPoint (Office 2019) 9th Place – Microsoft Word (Office 2019) 10th Place – Microsoft PowerPoint (Microsoft 365 Apps)

Kathryn Hobbs 3rd Place – Microsoft PowerPoint (Microsoft 365 Apps)

Alexandra Mueller 2nd Place – Microsoft Word (Microsoft 365 Apps) 5th Place – Microsoft PowerPoint (Office 2019) 7th Place – Microsoft PowerPoint (Microsoft 365 Apps)

John Gaines 7th Place – Microsoft PowerPoint (Office 2019) 8th Place – Microsoft PowerPoint (Microsoft 365 Apps)

Valeria Flores 8th Place – Microsoft PowerPoint (Office 2019)



“We’ve seen amazing results from the Microsoft Office Specialist program at Siegel High School as students learn and validate key workforce skills,” stated Emily Gulledge, business teacher at Siegel High School. “The national championship motivates them to go even further, and we’re incredibly proud of Aiden and all our students who earned top rankings in Tennessee.”



https://moschampionship. certiport.com/us To learn more about the Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship, visit:

For more information about Siegel High’s business pathway, please contact Emily Gulledge at [email protected]

