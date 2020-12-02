RCS Communications Director James Evans sent this email to all Siegel High School parents and students concerning COVID-19 updates.

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 3, all students at the school will move to distance learning through Friday, Dec. 11.

The school is experiencing an increased number of employees and students who are on quarantine. So the school is closing for a few days, which will allow many of them to complete their quarantine period.

The school will also be thoroughly cleaned while closed.

We know this is an inconvenience for some parents but we have no other options because of the circumstances.

The school’s administration will follow-up with you about logistics concerning distance learning. Please bear with them as they roll out additional information.