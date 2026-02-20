Sidemen of Note to Perform at Fundraiser for Smyrna Senior Center

Three talented Nashville singers and songwriters will perform on March 17. 2026 at the Williamson Family Farm in Murfreesboro as a fundraiser for the Senior Activity Center of Smyrna.

Known as the Sidemen of Note, this trio includes award-winning singer and songwriter Eddie Kilgallon, Art Garfunkel’s guitarist Tab Laven and Glen Campbell’s band leader for 15 years, Jeff Dayton. They will perform the works of Barry Manilow, Art Garfunkel and Glen Campbell. The event will include well-known music and stories from the road. In 2025, the group played at The Mockingbird Theatre in Franklin.

Eddie Kilgallon

Kilgallon was born and raised in Upstate New York, where the seed of his musical talent took root, performing for school theater productions and concerts. He also began writing songs soon after his family bought a piano.

A friendship that developed with Nashville songwriter Tom Paden led to Kilgallon moving to Nashville.

According to his online bio, “Upon arriving [in Nashville], Eddie placed an ad in the local newspaper, The Scene. [It read,] “Keyboardist available, pro gear-pro attitude. Willing to travel. Doubles on vocals and sax. Serious inquiries only…” Soon after, the guys from “Ricochet” called, and Eddie was offered a position.”

He stayed with Ricochet from 1994 until 2001, creating the vocal arrangement of their version of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Getting into writing songs, Kilgallon co-wrote with Nashville’s “Who’s Who” in songwriting: Bob DiPiero, Billy Dean, Aaron Barker, Ed Hill, Marcus Hummon, Steve Bogard, Ron Harbin, Ira Dean, Kim Tribble, Brett Jones, Jeff Stevens, Rob Crosby, Deryll Dodd, Philip White, Tom Paden and more.

“During a terrible rainstorm in August of 1996, Eddie co-wrote a song with Roger Cook and Earl Bud Lee that became ASCAP’s “Song of the Year” in 1997,” explains his website. [Called] “One Night at a Time”, it was recorded by George Strait, and held the number one position for five straight weeks. Soon after, Kilgallon was signed to a major publishing deal with BMG music.

Now he tours the country, but when not on the road he helps many first timers develop great, marketable songs and donates his talents to non-profits.

Tab Laven

A guitarist, singer and songwriter, Laven has toured the world with Art Garfunkel for the last 24 years, playing such places as Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall.

Laven started his career at 21 years of age performing worldwide with Mary Macgregor, according to his biography, known for “Torn Between Two Lovers.” He played banjo on Jars of Clay’s Grammy Award-winning album, “The Eleventh Hour.” He toured with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s John McEuen’s Great American Road Show, made several appearances on The Grand Ole Opry TV Show, the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and many more.

“Cranberry Red Balloon,” his debut album of self-penned songs, features Art Garfunkel joining him on the title track. He also performs with pedal steel guitar virtuoso Paul Franklin who has played for both Dire Straits and Vince Gill, Bruce Johnston from the Beach Boys), Vicki Peterson of The Bangles and John Cowsill of The Cowsills.

Jeff Dayton

Born and raised in rural Minnesota, Jeff Dayton grew up listening to his mother’s record collection containing music from Johnny Cash, Roger Miller and the Kingston Trio, as well as Dixieland and calypso. Eventually he discovered guitar greats like Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix.

After building a following in Arizona, where he moved from his home state, he began playing as an opening act for major performers. It was at one of those shows with Merle Haggard, the Judds, and Alabama that he met Glen Campbell who had been listening to his band’s set, according to his bio. The very next night, Jeff was playing a Jack Nicklaus grand opening and there was Glen again. After an impromptu jam session that delighted the VIP crowd, Jeff got the phone call that would change his career forever. Campbell asked him to become his band leader.

After Campbell’s death, he was asked to perform his music. He started a show he performs called “Salute to Glen Campbell.”

While living in Nashville, he became part of the creative community writing songs for people like George Strait, Doug Stone, and Sarah Darling. His songs have also been used on “The Voice” and “Hawaii Five-O.” His producing credits include rising artists and famous greats.

Sponsorships and Tickets

Sponsorships for the event are still available. All sponsorships include a VIP reception with the performers at 5:00 p.m., a meet and great pre-show performance at 6:00 p.m. and reserved seating for the 7:00 performance. To purchase a sponsorship call (615) 459-4839 or e-mailing [email protected].

Tickets are available here. Tickets are $55 plus processing fees. The event will take place at 3250 Wilkinson Pike, Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

