Short Mountain Distillery Offers A Taste of Tennessee History

Out in the rolling hills of Cannon County, deep in the hollers, lies a spring that was once the source of the water used to create the bootleg moonshine and Tennessee Whiskey supplying Al Capone’s speakeasies in 1920s Chicago. Today, it is the water used to make moonshine, whiskey and rye by Billy Kaufman, owner of Short Mountain Distillery. Made from the same recipes used by the bootleggers that made it for Capone, passed down through local families, they were eventually shared with Kaufman.

Recently, I took a trip out to Short Mountain with some out of town friends. We spent the day at the distillery enjoying a craft fair, having a bite to eat at the new Rye and Revelry Restaurant, taking a mule ride and enjoying a mixology class. It was a long day, but lots of fun!

There has been a restaurant on grounds of the distillery for a number of years, with Kaufman running it himself as The Stillhouse for many years. He had it created from an old 1950s era home that was on the property when he bought it. He has recently passed the dining reins on to Craig and Rachel Mitchem, who have created their own place. One item passed from Kaufman’s restaurant is the Moonshine Brownie. I’ve journeyed an hour or so from Nashville more than once just for the ooey-gooey brownie blanketed in moonshine fudge sauce and served with vanilla ice cream. Besides, the dessert is created using Short Mountain Shine, and all of the beef comes from Kaufman’s 400-acre farm.

It’s a laid-back existence out on the farm, or at least it feels that way. There are a number of patios where one can lean back in a rocker and sit a spell. While it is actually hard work to run his various ventures, Kaufman makes it all seem like no big deal. Maybe because those who work with him love what they do. His distillers give a great tour that they sprinkle with humor, history and lots of chemistry, if you want it. My visiting bud is a chemist who once worked in an Oregon winery. Her chemistry related questions about how the chief distiller created the various liquors obviously made him happy. And more loquacious, but with a shared joy that was infectious. You walk away cheerful.

After the tour, they gave samples of their many brews of the hard liquor variety. While I’m not supposed to have alcohol, dang the IBS, I did take a few sips from my friend’s tiny cups. I remember tasting Kaufman’s first batch of bourbon when it came out of the barrel — I could drink at the time. Smooth. I much prefer his Tennessee Whiskey to that of Jack Daniel’s, but to each their own. After all, Jack is famous all over the world. But my visiting friend agrees with me.

I’ve done the mixology class a number of times, as I always take visiting family and friends out to Short Mountain Distillery. Since they come from the West Coast and the Midwest, it’s fun to give them a taste of Tennessee food, drink and country scenery.

The mule rides are a new thing. They take place one weekend a month and during special events. Mules pull a cart with seats around the property. But, if you don’t want to go for a mule ride, Kaufman doesn’t mind if you wander out on the trails that crisscross through his land. He even has a neighbor who jogs on them every morning before going to work. I did say the vibe out there was relaxed and friendly.

There are always lots of things going on at the distillery on the weekends from spring to fall — music, festivals, art shows, and you can rent the place for a wedding. Rye and Revelry makes it easy to find a caterer.

About ten years ago, I even ran into a famous actress, who had something to do with a box office hit called “Twilight.” She was out on the farm directing a music video for a friend of hers.

Yep, you never know what you’ll discover at Short Mountain Distillery, but whatever it is, it is sure to be entertaining.

Learn more about Short Mountain Distillery and how to get there by going to their website at https://www.shortmountaindistillery.com/.

